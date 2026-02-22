Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 17,655 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $72,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 81,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1%

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $662.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.20.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

