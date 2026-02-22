Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 17,655 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $72,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 81,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY guidance — Deere reported Q1 revenue of $9.61B and EPS of $2.42 (above estimates) and raised fiscal‑2026 net‑income guidance to $4.5B–$5.0B, which traders interpreted as confirmation that order trends and construction demand are improving. Deere Lifts Full-Year Profit Forecast as Construction, Sales Rebound (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Large analyst price‑target upgrades — several firms jumped their targets after the beat-and-raise (notable moves: Truist to $793, DA Davidson to $775, Wells Fargo to $750, RBC to $736, BofA to $672), supporting further upside expectations. Wall Street Goes Wild For Deere: The Real Reason Analysts Are Hiking Price Forecasts (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Construction recovery, product strategy and M&A — management says 2026 may be the bottom of the farm cycle and highlighted strength in construction and small‑ag; Deere completed the Tenna acquisition and is pushing AI/connected‑equipment initiatives, which boost long‑term growth narrative. John Deere Completes Acquisition of Tenna (ForConstructionPros)
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious despite higher targets — a few shops raised targets but kept market‑perform/neutral ratings (e.g., Sanford Bernstein, BMO), signaling mixed conviction beneath the bullish headlines. Bernstein Adjusts Price Target on Deere to $615 from $521; Maintains Market Perform (MarketScreener)
- Negative Sentiment: Profit and margin headwinds remain — net income fell year‑over‑year (to ~$656M) as tariffs and an unfavorable sales mix pressured margins; that keeps some earnings risk if tariffs or costs persist. Deere Profit Sinks as Tariffs Weigh on Margins (WSJ)
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $662.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.
DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.20.
Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.
The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.
