Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $65.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $65,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 757,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $378.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $382.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.