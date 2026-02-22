Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,659 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $122,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,650,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,226,000 after buying an additional 2,686,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,080.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616,905 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,885,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,991,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,659,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,373,000 after purchasing an additional 434,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.09 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

