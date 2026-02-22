Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

QUAL opened at $204.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $205.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

