Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,758 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $127,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in AON by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,053,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,299,000 after acquiring an additional 332,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 420,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $1,641,981.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.63. Aon plc has a one year low of $304.59 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.