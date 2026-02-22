Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,788 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,999,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,802,000 after buying an additional 1,407,884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,407,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,073,000 after buying an additional 1,333,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,196,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

