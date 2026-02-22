Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLOI. Independence Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 473,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147,163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 360,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 323,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 160,052 shares during the period.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1%

CLOI stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $53.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.

VanEck CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.