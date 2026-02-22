Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLOI. Independence Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 473,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147,163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 360,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 323,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 160,052 shares during the period.
VanEck CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1%
CLOI stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $53.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.
VanEck CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck CLO ETF Profile
The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck CLO ETF
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.