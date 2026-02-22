Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $204.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $191.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

