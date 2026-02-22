Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 582.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 164,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 219,621 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after acquiring an additional 131,713 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 118,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

