eDreams ODIGEO (EDDRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1057 per share and revenue of $193.5590 million for the quarter.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

Shares of EDDRF opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. eDreams ODIGEO has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Santander cut eDreams ODIGEO to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO is one of Europe’s largest online travel companies, providing a digital platform for booking flights, hotels, car rentals and vacation packages. Through its portfolio of brands—including eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo and Travellink—the company connects customers with carriers and suppliers, offering dynamic packaging and a range of ancillary services such as travel insurance and airport transfers.

The firm’s technology-driven approach features a mobile-first booking experience, supported by proprietary algorithms and data analytics that optimize pricing and itineraries.

