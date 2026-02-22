iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Position Trimmed by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $204.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.48.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

