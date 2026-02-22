Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 163,392 Shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,392 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.97% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.9045 per share. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.56. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns. DFGX was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

