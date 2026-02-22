Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,179 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $155.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

