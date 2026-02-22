Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,933 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DIHP opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

