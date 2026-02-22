Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 124,943 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,943 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

