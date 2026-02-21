Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 445,544 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,014,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $1,579,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $581,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,765.92. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,745.30. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,432 shares of company stock worth $2,627,854. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

