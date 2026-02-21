Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 322,858 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,998,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Roku worth $1,301,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 20,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Roku by 859.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.25 and a beta of 1.99. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $353,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,245.32. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 219,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

