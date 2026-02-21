Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,738,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,259,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 192.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,647,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,621 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 203.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 152,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,348 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 60.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 417,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 157,334 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 146,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price objective on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

