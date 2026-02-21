Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.6% during the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $527,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $243.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $255.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

