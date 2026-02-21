Tredje AP fonden Acquires 17,993 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.09. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ken Bowles sold 10,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 151,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,271.44. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony P. J. Smurfit sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $2,061,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,610 shares in the company, valued at $84,660,119.40. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SW. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

