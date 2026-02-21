Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 89.2% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

