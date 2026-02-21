Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 474,610 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,787,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $1,239,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,152. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

