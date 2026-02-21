Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 148,050 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 84.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,050 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

