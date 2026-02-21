Sen. John Boozman Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock on January 29th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 1/23/2026.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $126.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

About Senator Boozman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

