Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.3940, with a volume of 57241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLF. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Argus set a $15.00 target price on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 220,896 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 2,249,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,669,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 262,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 4.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

