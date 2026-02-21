Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares MBS ETF stock on January 23rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $96.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3347 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBB. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160,926 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,788,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 709,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,499,000 after buying an additional 23,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

