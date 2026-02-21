Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 846.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in Newmont by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Newmont by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 71,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.66.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

