Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.050-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.350 EPS.

Record 2025 results: Consolidated revenue was about $4.7B (up 8.7%), adjusted EBITDA nearly $510M (up 7.5%), non‑GAAP EPS $4.13, and free cash flow improved to ~$180M, signaling stronger cash generation heading into 2026.

Acima momentum and marketplace traction: Q4 GMV (~$550M) was the highest since acquisition, the direct‑to‑consumer marketplace grew >100% YoY to ~10% of GMV, revenue was up 8.6% and management expects mid‑single‑digit GMV/revenue growth in 2026 with loss rates stabilizing around ~9.5%. Liquidity and capital priorities: year‑end liquidity was ~$358M and net leverage ~2.9x with a long‑term target near 2x, the company is prioritizing deleveraging and maintaining its dividend (opportunistic buybacks deferred), and guidance includes a $72M legal/regulatory settlement accrual.

Shares of UPBD opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.88. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.81%.

UPBD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,235.36. Following the acquisition, the director owned 92,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,744.96. This trade represents a 2.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 548,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,333 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 214,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Upbound Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

