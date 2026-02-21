Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New $57.81 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $57,814,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.2% in the third quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 14,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 12,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 9,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:UNH opened at $290.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.