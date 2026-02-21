Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 160,953 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,661,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Mosaic worth $1,340,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 172.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,819.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

