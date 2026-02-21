Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4,247.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $2,362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 77.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $175.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,787.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,181. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Repligen from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.