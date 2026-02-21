Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Shares Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock on January 23rd.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LITP opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.8927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 780.0%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 44,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. LITP was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

