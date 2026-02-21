Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 21,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 161.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,598 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,070,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,884 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 718,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,704,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

