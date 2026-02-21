Canadian Utilities (CDUAF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5250 per share and revenue of $1.0029 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CDUAF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $34.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited is a diversified energy infrastructure and utilities company based in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1912, it is part of the ATCO Group and provides essential services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s operations span across regulated and non-regulated businesses, with a focus on reliable energy delivery and infrastructure development.

In its utilities segment, Canadian Utilities owns and operates electricity transmission and distribution networks under the ATCO Electric brand, as well as natural gas distribution systems through ATCO Gas.

