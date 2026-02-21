GigaCloud Technology (GCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $332.3340 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,605. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCT. Zacks Research cut GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,971,444.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 358,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,356,520.02. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $826,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,938,000. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,748. 24.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 98,763 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 3,011.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

