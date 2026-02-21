Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9250 per share and revenue of $1.2186 billion for the quarter.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NVZMF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $75.97.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS: NVZMF) is a global leader in biological solutions, specializing in the development and production of industrial enzymes and microorganisms. The company’s products are designed to improve the efficiency and sustainability of a wide range of industries, including agriculture, bioenergy, food and beverage, household care, and textiles. By leveraging biotechnology, Novozymes helps customers reduce resource consumption, lower environmental impact, and optimize process performance.

Novozymes offers an extensive portfolio of enzyme products and microbial solutions that address specific industrial challenges such as starch conversion, biofuel production, and ingredient functionality in food processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.