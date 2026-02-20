Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

Shares of SFM opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,773.28. The trade was a 36.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,753 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $81,557,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,526,000 after buying an additional 844,717 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus — Sprouts reported $0.92 EPS vs. the $0.89 consensus and $0.79 a year ago, with revenue up ~7.6% YoY, signaling continued sales and profit leverage. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat consensus — Sprouts reported $0.92 EPS vs. the $0.89 consensus and $0.79 a year ago, with revenue up ~7.6% YoY, signaling continued sales and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Margins and ROE look strong — the company reported a ~5.9% net margin and a high return on equity (38%), indicating efficient capital use and profitability per share that supports the beat. Article Title

Margins and ROE look strong — the company reported a ~5.9% net margin and a high return on equity (38%), indicating efficient capital use and profitability per share that supports the beat. Positive Sentiment: Influential investor interest — reports that billionaire Philippe Laffont has been buying SFM shares can lift sentiment and signal confidence from a value‑oriented investor. Article Title

Influential investor interest — reports that billionaire Philippe Laffont has been buying SFM shares can lift sentiment and signal confidence from a value‑oriented investor. Neutral Sentiment: Management and corporate updates — Sprouts announced senior hires (new chief merchandising officer and chief customer officer) and a retiring CMO; leadership changes can be neutral-to-positive but take time to evaluate. Article Title

Management and corporate updates — Sprouts announced senior hires (new chief merchandising officer and chief customer officer) and a retiring CMO; leadership changes can be neutral-to-positive but take time to evaluate. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media takes — several bullish and valuation pieces highlight SFM as a long‑term natural/organic retail candidate, which can support longer‑term interest but may not offset near‑term guidance fallout. Article Title Article Title

Analyst and media takes — several bullish and valuation pieces highlight SFM as a long‑term natural/organic retail candidate, which can support longer‑term interest but may not offset near‑term guidance fallout. Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut below expectations — Sprouts lowered Q1 2026 EPS guidance to $1.660–$1.700 (vs. ~$1.81 consensus) and FY2026 EPS to $5.280–$5.440 (vs. ~$5.68 consensus), and issued revenue guidance below Street estimates — the weaker outlook is the main downside catalyst. Article Title

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

