eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.84.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,597.40. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,584 shares of company stock worth $3,918,282. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,149,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 4,452,655.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $182,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in eBay by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $163,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC grew its position in eBay by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,373 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

