Sophie Vandebroek Sells 1,464 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) Director Sophie Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.76. This trade represents a 69.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $630.73. 307,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $680.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

