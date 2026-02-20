Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.970-3.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.850 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 819,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,441. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

