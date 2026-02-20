Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $28.65.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cormark raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company’s portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

