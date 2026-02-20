Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Douglas Munro Sells 582 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas Munro sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $48,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,247.68. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MRCY stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.86. 342,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,389. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -169.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

