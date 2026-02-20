Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.38), FiscalAI reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.60%.The business had revenue of $220.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
SSTK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 383,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,209. The stock has a market cap of $550.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Shutterstock has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Wall Street Zen cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE:SSTK) operates a leading global creative platform that provides royalty-free stock content to businesses, marketing agencies and media outlets. Its primary offerings include high-resolution photographs, vector graphics, illustrations, video footage and music tracks, all available through subscription plans or on-demand licensing. The platform also features customizable design tools and collaborative workspaces that enable customers to create and manage visual content more efficiently.
Founded in 2003 by Jon Oringer, Shutterstock began as an online marketplace offering a modest selection of images and quickly scaled its library to hundreds of millions of assets.
