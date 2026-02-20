Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the previous session’s volume of 696 shares.The stock last traded at $32.2254 and had previously closed at $33.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BVRDF

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification Price Performance

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) is the over-the-counter ticker for Bureau Veritas SA, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services. Founded in 1828 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company evolved from a maritime classification society into a diversified provider of conformity assessment solutions. Today, Bureau Veritas operates through a network of laboratories, inspection sites and offices to help clients manage risk, ensure quality and comply with regulatory standards.

The company’s core activities span four primary service lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.