Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 232,130 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 232,130 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $42,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 328.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49,580.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 74.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 116.4% during the third quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 5,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.70 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

