Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,958 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2%

Honeywell International stock opened at $240.77 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

