HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 55,869 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $53,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.6% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $46.70 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $969.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

