Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

ONBPO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is a regional financial services holding company and the parent of Old National Bank. Established in 1834, the institution ranks among the longest-serving banks in the Midwest and provides a comprehensive range of banking solutions. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and small business lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury and cash management services.

Beyond traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, investment advisory, and specialty insurance products through its subsidiaries.

