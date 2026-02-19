Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Friday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.69.

Get Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.