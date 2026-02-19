Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Friday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GLDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.69.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
