NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 195.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $285.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.53. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.88 and a fifty-two week high of $286.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

